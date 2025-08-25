According to KJ Apa, Riverdale was just as steamy behind the scenes. The actor didn’t mince any words when he spilled about the hookup culture that was “part of the environment” when filming the sexy teen drama from 2017 to 2023. Although Apa was never publicly linked with any of his co-stars from the series, he indicated that the cast got to know each other very well in between scenes.

“You hook up with them, people hook up with each other,” Apa said when talking about his former castmates in an Aug. 22 Entertainment Weekly interview. “There's a lot of drama that comes on shows like that. Not to say in like a gossipy kind of way, but it's just part of the environment, I guess. Part of the deal.”

While there had only been some gossip about Apa potentially having flings with his co-stars, Riverdale did produce a few high-profile couples. Lili Reinhart dated Cole Sprouse throughout the early years of the show, and Camila Mendes dated Charles Melton for a couple years.

"You have sex with them and stuff, and then things start happening," Apa said. "And then things get a little complicated, and then you're on set, and now you're fighting with them."

To make the chat even spicier, Apa was giving the interview alongside his The Map That Leads To You co-star Madelyn Cline, who famously dated her Outer Banks love interest Chase Stokes up until their 2021 breakup.

"You sort of just have sex with them, and then you just sort of see what happens," Apa said. "It's just part of the deal."

The actor added that before he began working on Riverdale, he had no sexual experience. "I was a virgin when I started on that show, too, for the first couple years," he said. "I was a proud Christian boy. I was."