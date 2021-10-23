KJ Apa Wants To Compete On Drag Race As His TikTok Alter-Ego Fifi

KJ Apa wants to let out his inner queen, and it’s an unexpected move. The Riverdale star recently discussed his love for RuPaul’s Drag Race and revealed that he would love to join the show, but not as a guest judge. KJ Apa’s quotes about joining Drag Race as Fifi might surprise you.

In an Oct. 21 interview with NME, Apa revealed he wants to join the long-running drag queen competition series. ICYMI, Apa’s TikTok account, @FifiIsQueen, explores what he refers to as his “feminine side” with a character he calls Fifi, so the fact that he’s been developing a drag persona is nothing that new. He’s only uploaded a dozen videos since creating the account in July 2020. Nonetheless, the actor opened up about the possibility of taking Fifi to the next level.

"I love watching RuPaul's Drag Race, and I've told my agents I want to be on that show," Apa said. However, Apa admitted he doesn’t feel he’s got enough background to be a professional like the stars on the reality competition show. "At the same time, RuPaul's Drag Race and the characters on that show, they're the real deal, they're the most authentic. I don't think I'd be allowed on that show because I'm not the real deal,” he said.

Although he doesn’t think he’d be allowed on the show, Apa told the publication that he’s incredibly proud he’s allowed himself to show Fifi to the public. “Why did I share Fifi with the world? Because it's not something that I feel like I need to hide. I am proud of Fifi. I really enjoy that [side of myself]."

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The actor continued to explain how Fifi isn’t anything new for him. In fact, he’s felt a connection to this persona for quite a while. “No one’s asked me about Fifi before, but she’s been living inside of me for a long time,” Apa said. “I have quite literally known and messed with this character since I was eight, nine, 10 years old. She allows me to express the feminine side of myself through moving and my physicality.”

Apa, who is an admitted fan of Drag Race, has experience exploring drag as a child. “My sisters would dress me up in drag as a kid — I’d put on lipstick and wear wigs and stuff – and I used to love exploring that part [of myself]. It was epic.”

His TikTok account featuring Fifi has over 3.2 million followers as of Oct. 23.

Although it’s unclear if Apa would ever make his dreams of securing a starring spot for Fifi on the show, there actually is a precedent of a Riverdale star excelling as a Drag Race queen. Back when the spinoff series RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race premiered in April 2020, Riverdale’s own Jordan Connor was crowned the first winner. Maybe Apa got inspired seeing his costar shantay on the main stage.

As Apa continues his role as Archie Andrews on Riverdale, he’s also released his album Clocks and celebrated the birth of his first child with girlfriend Clara Berry.