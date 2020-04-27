The cast of Riverdale has been embracing the magic of drag recently, which must be a nice change from all that murder. Earlier in April, Kevin Keller took the spotlight with a drag transformation into Hedwig from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and just a few days later, another star donned a wig and heels to become the first-ever winner of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. And honestly, even the most diehard Riverdale fan would probably have trouble recognizing the actor after his glamorous transformation.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for the series premiere of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. On Friday, April 24, the latest spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race premiered on VH1: RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Unlike the original series, the new show pits famous actors, comedians, and public figures against one another in an expedited version of Drag Race. Everyone was excited to see which three stars would face off in the series premiere, and it was quickly revealed the first contestants would be Younger star Nico Tortorella, comedian and Sorry to Bother You star Jermaine Fowler, and Riverdale's own Jordan Connor.

Playing the towering Sweet Pea, Connor is one of the most prominent members of Jughead's gang the Southside Serpents on Riverdale. But he proved he can be both a tough gang member and a fabulous drag queen with his stint on Drag Race. Despite tough competition from Tortorella, who has dabbled in drag before as part of their queer advocacy, and Fowler, whose comedic talents helped him slay the Snatch Game, Connor managed to win the crown in the end.

With Drag Race All Stars Season 3 winner Trixie Mattel as his mentor, Connor adopted the persona of Babykins La Roux (named after his fiancé Jinjara Mitchell's former pets) and showed off his impersonation skills by playing Chrissy Teigen in the Snatch Game.

The real transformation came on the runway, though, when Babykins sashayed in front of the judges in a towering blonde wig and silver gown complete with wings.

After showing off some truly impressive lip syncing skills to Madonna's "Express Yourself," Connor was crowned the first winner of Secret Celebrity Drag Race, winning $30,000 for his charity, Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Connor was clearly very touched by his win, and took to Instagram to post an effusive note about what his experience with drag meant to him.

I think it's safe to say Riverdale fans will never look at Sweet Pea the same way again now that we all know he can turn such incredible drag looks. New episodes of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will air Friday nights at 9:30 p.m. ET on VH1.