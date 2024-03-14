Joe Alwyn has shied away from the spotlight in the aftermath of his breakup with Taylor Swift, but he’ll be making his return very soon with his first movie since the highly-publicized split. And interestingly enough, Alwyn is actually co-starring in the project with one of Swift’s closest friends. Because of all this, Kinds of Kindness has every Swiftie’s attention as Alwyn makes his return to the big screen.

Kinds of Kindness actually has a hugely star-studded cast, although it was Alwyn and Emma Stone’s names that most stood out to anyone familiar with Taylor Swift. Though the two actors had worked together with director Yorgos Lanthimos before in 2018’s The Favourite, this new collab hit different given the timing. Stone has been one of Swift’s best friends for years, but Alwyn has been on the outs with Swift ever since their breakup was announced in April 2023.

Alwyn and Stone actually filmed Kinds of Kindness in the last months of 2022, slightly before it became public knowledge that Alwyn and Swift had split. But hardcore fans think the couple may have been breaking up much earlier, possibly even ending things around the same time Alwyn was filming this movie. So, did Stone know Alwyn and Swift were having problems when she reunited with the actor on set? And will promoting this movie expose some new Swiftie lore? Here are all the details we know so far.

There’s Another Swiftie Connection In The Cast

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Alwyn and Stone aren’t the only Kinds of Kindness actors with a connection to Swift. The upcoming film will also star Margaret Qualley, who’s married to Swift’s close friend and producer Jack Antonoff.

The rest of the cast is full of more A-list actors: Hunter Schafer, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, and Mamoudou Athie.

It’s Unclear If Stone & Alwyn Will Share Scenes

Director Yorgos Lanthimos described Kinds of Kindness as an anthology film that’s split up into three separate stories. So, some actors may not appear in one or two segments of the movie.

Kinds Of Kindess Premieres Soon

The new movie will hit theaters on June 21.