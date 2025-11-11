Kim K Lashes Out At Psychics Who Told Her She'd Pass The Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian may have just found the first group of people she’ll want to sue once she finally becomes a lawyer. Shortly after the reality star revealed that she had failed her first attempt at the California bar exam, she posted a video ripping into several psychics she had visited who all told her she would pass the legal test.

In a TikTok video recapping her mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, Kardashian included a clip of herself warning someone on the phone about fraudulent psychics. “I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f*cking psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f*cking full of sh*t,” Kardashian said, presumably in a message to her family. “They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars, don’t believe anything they say.”

The fiery speech was posted a couple days after Kardashian revealed she had failed the bar on Nov. 8. “Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her legal drama All’s Fair. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination.”

Kardashian began her journey to become a certified lawyer in 2019, announcing she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps. Although she failed the “baby bar” exam three times, she finally passed it at the end of 2021, allowing her to take the state’s official bar exam this year.

While Kardashian is clearly not happy with the psychics she consulted for some legal future-telling, there’s another contentious study buddy she may also want to blame: A.I. A few days before she revealed her bar results, Kardashian opened up about using ChatGPT to help her study for the big test.

“I use it for legal advice,” Kardashian admitted during a Vanity Fair lie detector test. “It has made me fail tests. All the time. And then I’ll get mad and I’ll yell at it and be like, ‘You made me fail. Why did you do this?’ And it will talk back to me.”

It sounds like for round two, Kardashian might be cutting back on the psychics and ChatGPT and focusing more on the textbooks.