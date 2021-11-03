Khloé Kardashian is at her wits’ end with the coronavirus. On Oct. 29, Kardashian revealed she experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which happens when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the virus. The reality star said her daughter, True Thompson, had contracted the virus as well, so they were both hunkering down and clearing their social calendars. But seeing as this marked the second time she’s been infected, she’s beginning to get frustrated. Khloé Kardashian said she's "so over" COVID in an update after her second diagnosis and honestly, I get it.

Kardashian first revealed her diagnosis on Twitter several days earlier, where she was an open book with fans. “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” she wrote. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

Over on Instagram, she was a little more candid. On Nov. 2, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo of herself looking annoyed and shared a caption explaining exactly how she was feeling. “I am so over this!! #CovidSucks,” she wrote.

The first time Kardashian contracted COVID-19 was in March 2020, and she had a notably tough time. Her experience was later documented on an episode of KUWTK, where she shared her quarantine woes.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she said in the episode. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days. She later added, “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

This time around, Kardashian is fully vaccinated, so hopefully she will be feeling better in no time.

