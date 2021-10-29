In a tweet posted on Friday, Oct. 29, Khloé Kardashian revealed she and True Thompson got COVID-19 and are currently quarantined at home. Following her announcement, fans sent the reality star and her three-year-old daughter well wishes on social media, hoping for their speedy recovery. Thankfully, the Good American founder said she’s been vaccinated and expects to feel better soon.

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen,” Kardashian’s tweet began. “Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.” In a second tweet, Kardashian told her followers, “Be safe everyone!” After hearing what happened, fans tweeted Kardashian thoughtful messages like, “Get well soon!!,” “Prayers for both of y’all,” and “Sending you two love and hugs.”

Kardashian, who shares her daughter True with on-again, off-again boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, previously tested positive for COVID in March 2020, around the time when the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic by the CDC.

Kardashian opened up about getting COVID during an October 2020 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "It was so incredibly scary," she told DeGeneres about receiving her diagnosis, explaining she had been taking several precautions to try and protect her from the virus. "We all were like there's no way I could have COVID. I still was just very diligent, wearing masks, and we got tested, the whole family got tested, and my results were positive."

At the time, Kardashian said the hardest part about being quarantined was being away from True. “I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days,” she said. "I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing."

Check out Kardashian’s interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show below.

Get well soon, Khloé and True!