The Kardashian-Jenners have shared a lot about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected them over the past several months, but a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip reveals another way it directly impacted the fam. A sneak peek of the Thursday, Oct. 29, episode of KUWTK showed Khloé weakly describing her symptoms in bed after finding out she tested positive for coronavirus. Of course, the show was actually filmed months ago, leading fans to wonder: When did Khloé Kardashian have coronavirus? The new episode is going to get into all the details.

The new episode of KUWTK, called "Things Fall Apart: COVID-19," will center on Khloé's diagnosis. In the preview clip, Kim and Kris talk about their worry over Khloé potentially having coronavirus, before Khloé reveals she had indeed tested positive for COVID-19. "Just found out that I do have corona," Khloé said in self-taped footage. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

With an audibly strained voice, Khloé went on to explain her symptoms, which included vomiting, shaking, extreme body temperature changes, headaches, and coughing that would make her chest feel like it was burning. Earlier trailers for Season 19 of KUWTK showed Khloé getting tested for coronavirus and used parts of this self-taped video, but this is the first time Khloé has confirmed she tested positive for coronavirus.

Of course, Khloé is in the clear now. The reality star has posted several videos showing she's healthy on Instagram in recent months, and just went on a trip with her family to celebrate Kim's birthday, which Kim said was preceded by multiple health screens of her family.

It appears Khloé tested positive back in March, around the time the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic by the CDC. E!'s synopsis for the new KUWTK episode reveals Khloé got her test results as L.A. was preparing to enter lockdown, and as her bestie Malika Haqq went into labor. Since Malika gave birth to her son Ace on March 14, Khloé must have had coronavirus around that time.

The new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. on E!.