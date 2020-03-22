Just days after giving birth to her first child, Khloé Kardashian's BFF is giving fans a sneak peek at her bundle of joy. Malika Haqq, who welcomed her son Ace on March 14, took to Instagram on Saturday, March 21 to reveal that she's been having the "best week of [her] life" while she self-quarantines with her newborn. Malika Haqq’s first picture of her baby is an adorable introduction to her son, and her caption shows that she's staying focused on family amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Haqq, who's appeared on multiple episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside her sister Khadijah and her best friend Khloé, officially announced that she was expecting a child with her now ex boyfriend O.T. Genasis back in September 2019. Following her announcement, the reality star took to her Facebook Watch show Side by Side to call the news of her pregnancy "the greatest blessing."

"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better," she said at the time. "The greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here."

On Saturday, March 21, Haqq reiterated those sentiments as she gifted fans the very first photo of her newborn son Ace wrapped in a gray blanket.

"Best week of my life," she captioned the photo.

While the star has been on lockdown in light of the coronavirus outbreak, an inside source previously told E! News that Haqq is "enjoying her first few days at home and hanging out with her family."

"Staying home with a newborn is what she planned on doing anyways," the source told the publication. "Everyone is hanging out in separate houses but they have been staying in touch with FaceTime and talking on the phone."

However, it has been tough not seeing Khloé or her family in person and they "hope to see each other soon."

"Khloé is helping out any she can by answering questions and giving Malika advice," the insider added. "She so badly wants to hold the baby but knows that the safest thing to do is to stay home."

In the meantime, it sounds like KoKo is getting by with photos until she can meet the baby. "[Khloé] wants constant photos and updates and she can't wait to meet [the baby], but Malika has no plans to go out or have visitors right now," the source said.

There's no telling when that'll change, but it looks like Khloé and the rest of us can expect some more adorable photos of baby Ace in the meantime.