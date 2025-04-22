Khloé Kardashian Is “Open” To Having More Kids

Khloé Kardashian is not ruling out the possibility of having more children in the future. Currently, Kardashian is a mother of two, True and Tatum Thompson, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson. During an interview with People, published April 22, the reality star said she is “open” to having more kids.

“I've learned to never say never. I don't know. I think if I'm married and have a husband, then I would be open [to] it,” she told the outlet. “But I'm not just having kids. Like, I want a partner. I feel very satisfied where we are, and I feel very full and complete where we are. But if I get married, and that's, you know, something that we talk about, then, sure.”

However, Kardashian has no plans for marriage in the immediate future. “Right now, I'm not even dating anyone,” she said before quipping, "You know, I am 40, the clock is ticking!"

Kardashian has previously opened up about her dating life. During an April 16 episode of Call Her Daddy, she confirmed that she was “single.” Kardashian added, “I have not dated in over three years.”

Call Her Daddy

“I don’t feel lonely. I don’t feel any of that stuff. I feel great, which is actually concerning because I feel like I could go this way for ten more years,” she told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper. “No one’s bothering me, taking up bed space. I’m good.”

Kardashian added, “I don’t know how confident I am in trusting myself when it comes to picking men just because of my past, and so I’m working on that, and I don’t want distractions in my life. I’m not lonely or bored in that regard.”

Although she’s comfortable with her single life, Kardashian told Cooper that she’s still a “hopeless romantic.” “I would love to get married again,” she said. (Previously, she was married to Lamar Odom.) “A lot of people think that I am very maybe cynical about love and I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love, and I think it’s beautiful and I love the union of marriage. I respect it so much.”