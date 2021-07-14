Here's Why Khloé Reportedly Has "No Interest" In Reconnecting With Lamar

Hallelujah. Khloé Kardashian knows her worth. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star is keeping her ex-husband Lamar Odom at bay despite his recent flirty comment on her Instagram. Here’s why Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom won’t get back together, no matter how hard he tries.

On July 9, the former NBA star caused a social media stir when he called Kardashian a “hottie” in the comments section of a sultry Instagram picture of herself in a bikini. Kardashian’s most recent ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, caught wind of the comment and fired back, writing, “@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” seemingly referring to Odom’s almost fatal drug overdose in 2015. Odom then shaded Tristan hard on Twitter, leaving Kardashian reportedly rolling her eyes.

While both Odom and Thompson seem to be feeling territorial, neither of them are currently in a relationship with the reality star. According to a source at E! News, Kardashian has “no interest” in reconnecting with Odom and has “completely moved on from that chapter.”

Kardashian and Odom met back in August 2009 at a Welcome to the Lakers party for Metta World Peace in Hollywood. A few weeks after meeting, the couple announced their engagement, and officially tied the knot on Sept. 27, 2009. Their marriage went downhill from there due to Odom’s substance abuse issues. In December 2016, Kardashian and Odom finalized their divorce. The E! News source explained that Odom played a “huge part” in Kardashian’s life while they were married and that she will “always feel empathetic toward him.” Still, the insider adds that Odom “has tried to reach out and get her attention and Khloé just laughs it off. She has a lot going on and it's just not her focus."

Odom doesn’t quite feel the same. E! News revealed, “[he] would love to get back with her and it would be a dream if they could give their relationship another shot." Yet back in May, Odom told Andy Cohen that he and his ex-wife weren’t even on speaking terms. “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously," the former NBA star explained.

Odom may want to get back together with Kardashian, but it looks like it might too little, too late.