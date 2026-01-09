Kendall Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Rumors She’s Secretly Gay

Kendall Jenner is addressing internet rumors head-on. During a Jan. 9 appearance on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, the model opened up about the speculation that she’s secretly gay. ICYMI, the internet has been consistently questioning Jenner’s sexuality for years, but this is one of the few times that Jenner has acknowledged the constant rumors.

"There's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," the Kardashians star told Thiele on the podcast. According to her, it’s not the theory that annoys her — it’s the attitude surrounding it. “You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f*ck are you doing?'"

Jenner added that she would be open about her sexuality if she was gay. “I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people," she continued. "And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was. I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

According to her, the theories about why she would keep it secret do not add up either. “I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing ... I've seen really f*cked up things that are like, 'It's bad for business,' and I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it."

To put all the rumors to rest, Jenner added, "All to say, as of today, I am not.” However, she was open to whatever happens in the future. "I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."

Jenner has commented on her sexuality before. Back in 2018, when rumors about her sexuality first peaked, Jenner spoke out about them. “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before,” she told Vogue at the time. Despite her speaking out eight years ago, fans continued to question if she was secretly a lesbian — potentially prompting her clarification on Thiele’s show.