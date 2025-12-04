When I was told I’d be meeting Owen Thiele at his apartment to chat about becoming the host of Girl Room, an online home makeover series from Amazon Prime, I didn’t expect him to be moving into a new place of his own. As I walk into the 29-year-old actor's Spanish-style, two-story home on the east side of Los Angeles, Thiele is quick to point out the packed boxes in the corner with random items like trophies and tennis rackets. “I need somebody to come in and Girl Room me, but it needs to be the opposite,” he says. “They need to just buy me stuff and fix my room up.”

The blank canvas abode feels on-brand for Thiele and his current gig. In each episode of Girl Room, which airs every Tuesday on Instagram and TikTok, the California native helps one messy girl with a complete room transformation, and the things he’s seen in these spaces have been “shocking,” according to his analysis. “The first room I thought was the grossest thing I've ever seen in my life, and then, I saw the second room.” While sitting on his massive white couch, the only real piece of furniture he has at the moment, Thiele tells me tales of finding things like dishes with moldy hair and a shrine of witchy spells. “There were multiple people who collected trolls.”

Working on Girl Room has inspired Thiele to enter his own Pinterest phase as he decorates his new space. “I've really gotten into the world of interiors,” he says. He tries to sell me on the idea that putting sheets over coffee tables is going to be a trend in 2026. (“Hear me out. It's on Pinterest. I've been seeing it a lot recently. It's like a tablecloth, but it's on your coffee table.”)

It’s a wonder Thiele has any time to scroll through Pinterest with his busy schedule. You might recognize the actor from his roles in Adults and Overcompensating — both of which have been renewed for a second season recently. He’s also the host of his own podcast, In Your Dreams, on Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. You may have even caught him casually hanging out with Taylor Swift when she shot the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

“She kindly invited me to see the set, and I was so excited,” says Thiele, who appeared in music videos for “The Man” and “You Need To Calm Down.” “I'm such a fan that I obviously said yes a hundred times over, and I was like, ‘How long can I stay? Can I stay the night?’ She's the warmest, most talented, coolest. I love her.”

Thiele’s no stranger to hanging with big stars. He’s a self-proclaimed “nepo friend,” and his roster of besties includes everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Emma Chamberlain. It was thanks to his friendship with Cooper that Thiele was given a platform for his podcast, where he chats with his famous besties while lounging in bed together. Of course, the space where you see Thiele cuddling up with guests like Madelaine Petsch and Nat Wolff is not his actual bedroom, but a set he’s designed in a makeshift podcast studio in his home.

It was weird walking out and seeing a black car that had been parked there for two days with paparazzi inside.

The In Your Dreams studio at Thiele’s new place will look similar to his old residence — a Y2K fever dream bedroom with posters of major pop girls. However, viewers can expect a refresh as well. “I might not paint the wall blue because I'm kind of over blue right now,” he says.

While most people would feel weird inviting strangers and A-listers into their homes, Thiele is comfortable with guests coming and going. It feels as though we’re in a Friends-like sitcom as we gab on the couch, with maintenance people walking in and out. Without warning, Thiele’s dad stops by to check out the spot, admiring how spacious it is. With the perpetual “welcome home” vibes he cultivates, inviting big names like Halsey and Cooper feels totally normal for the podcast host.

The one star who felt different was Hailey Bieber, and that’s because the paparazzi caught on, parking outside of his old Echo Park apartment for days afterwards. “There were drones outside of my house — and I say ‘house’ generously. It was a tiny apartment that had a bedroom for me and ultimately my podcast studio, so that was really funny,” he says. “It was weird walking out and seeing a black car that had been parked there for two days with paparazzi inside.”

For Season 2 of In Your Dreams, Thiele has some big plans — he’s even in talks with Hilary Duff. “I would love her to come on, but I would also be so afraid of being in a room with somebody who's on my wall so many times and who I grew up with,” he says. He’s also hoping Carpenter might find time now that she’s done with her Short n’ Sweet Tour (Thiele attended all six nights in LA). “She's so busy, but if she ever has time, she's always welcome,” he says.

I thought, ‘Even if they drop this show, we'll make it on YouTube.’

Speaking of dream guests, Thiele has plenty of ideas for cameos on the next season of Adults. “Paul Baker [Jack Innanen] always brings a famous person, and I think that's kind of like the gag, so hopefully they continue that,” he says. “Sabrina Carpenter has been thrown around a lot, and that would be huge for me, but getting to work with anyone who I admire is a dream.” He also hopes to finally see his character Anton’s job in Season 2. “I would love a celebrity cameo for where Anton works,” Thiele says, suggesting Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, or Amy Poehler to play his boss.

The actor says Adults has been a blessing, even if the renewal announcement didn’t come quickly. Despite the long wait, Thiele says, “I didn't lose hope, because I believe in the show so much. I love my cast, and I thought, ‘Even if they drop this show, we'll make it on YouTube.’” The rest of the Adults cast seemed to be on the same page. “The group chat was going off. We all love each other so much that we weren't ever fearful outwardly with each other.”

The crew will reunite in Toronto when production starts next month, and Thiele will need to stick around until March when Overcompensating begins shooting in the Canadian city. Despite his attempts, he has no updates on his Overcompensating character George’s future, saying he’s heard “zip, zero, nada” from creator Benito Skinner. “He'll answer my text about something else, and then I'll be like, ‘By the way, George, what's happening?’ And then, ghost.”

Since Thiele is expected to be out of town and filming at the beginning of 2026, it’s unclear when he’ll have time to really get settled in his new home. As he gives me a tour of the first floor, he tells me to watch my head walking under the low-hanging light fixture in the dining room because there’s no table yet. “I'm manifesting furniture,” he says. There’s also a cute backyard area that would be perfect for hosting the many friends in Thiele’s contact list, but that will have to wait.

He’s booked and busy, and Thiele’s project list is expanding. Not only has he added Girl Room to his resume, but there’s a yet-to-be-announced animated show on the way and a semi-autobiographical sitcom in development with Ilana Glazer. As Thiele’s star continues to rise, he's no longer just Hollywood’s favorite nepo friend — he’s a true talent in his own right.

Of course, the humble actor still recognizes his privileged proximity to fame. “Just like a nepo baby, even if you find your own success, you can't escape that,” he says. “I've accepted it, and I'm so grateful for where it's taken me. And if Molly Gordon doesn't put me in her next movie, there'll be an issue. You know what I mean? I'm still that b*tch.”