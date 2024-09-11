Katy Perry has been very open about her love life with Orlando Bloom. Like, extremely open. The couple is still clearly head-over-hills for each other eight years in, but that doesn’t prevent a wandering eye on occasion. Bloom was caught very obviously staring at Kim Kardashian’s butt at a recent event, and after the photo went viral, Perry shared her surprising response to the pic.

When Perry and Bloom attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in New York on Sept. 9, they had a brief run-in with Kardashian on the red carpet. And the event photographers made sure to capture the moment when it appeared Bloom became transfixed with Kardashian’s backside. The pic quickly went viral, and of course, Perry was asked about it the very next day.

During her Sept. 10 interview on The Elvis Duran Show, the radio host showed the photo to Perry, who admitted she hadn’t seen it yet. After taking it in, Perry let her man off the hook for his wandering eye: “I approve,” she said.

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

Although Bloom was checking out a few other hot commodities at the gala, his hand was firmly placed on his fiancée’s waist the whole time — except for when it slipped a little south in a few photos. Duran also brought up Bloom’s cheeky hand placement to Perry, who had the perfect response.

“It’s been other places! Sorry to tell you,” Perry quipped. “My daughter is 4!”

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Obviously, the chemistry is just as lit as ever for the engaged couple, as Perry has been making clear in some very candid interviews about their sex life recently. When Perry appeared on Call Her Daddy earlier this month, she spilled on the unique thing Bloom does around the house that turns her on. “Just do the f*cking dishes! I will suck your d*ck! It’s that easy!” Perry exclaimed.

Ever the flirt, Bloom dropped the perfect comment in response to the clip: “I’ve cleaned the whole house,” he wrote.