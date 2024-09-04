Katy Perry Opens Up About When She Performs Oral Sex

Katy Perry went on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 4 — and their conversation seemed like a callback to earlier, raunchier versions of the show. During the interview, Perry shared some NSFW details about her sex life — specifically, she gave insight on the one household chore that gets her hot and bothered.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*ck sucked,” Perry told Cooper during the podcast.

Apparently, a clean kitchen is the quickest way to Perry’s heart. “I mean like literally, that is my love language,” the “Woman’s World” singer added. “I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f*cking dishes! I will suck your d*ck! It’s that easy!”

This isn’t the first time Perry has shared tidbits of her sex life with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. In July, she made an innuendo-filled joke about Bloom’s “magic stick” during an Instagram Live. “Tell us about Orlando’s magic stick,” one fan wrote in. Perry read the comment out loud and then quipped, “Well, we’ve been together for a while, so I guess he’s got the magic in him!”

Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Call Her Daddy episode, Perry gave insight into her and Bloom’s romance — specifically, the time they spent apart. (The duo broke up for about a year before reconciling.) “We weren’t really in it from Day 1,” she told Cooper. “I mean, he was, in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.’ But I had yet to do a lot of some real work.”

According to Perry, after Bloom attended a weeklong therapy program that addresses “bad habits,” their dynamic changed. “He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me, and I was like, ‘This is boring, I’m moving on,’” she said. “Because I was so used to this push-pull … I was playing games. It was a dopamine hit, right? It’s what I knew.”

Eventually, Perry attended the same therapy program, which helped their reunion. “Then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life,” she said.