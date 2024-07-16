Katy Perry Compliments Orlando Bloom’s “Magic Stick” On Instagram

Katy Perry had no problem sharing some NSFW details of her relationship with Orlando Bloom on Instagram Live. In a screen recording of the “Woman’s World” singer’s IG, posted to TikTok on July 11, Perry answered a very personal question about Bloom’s “magic stick,” and she jokingly gave it credit for their successful relationship.

“Tell us about Orlando’s magic stick,” one fan wrote in Perry’s live. She read the comment out loud before joking, “Well, we've been together for a while, so I guess he's got the magic in him!” (She sang that last part, a nod to the song “Magic” by B.o.B.)

Perry immediately clarified, “No, it's really his heart, and he gave me my greatest gift ever, Daisy Dove Bloom [their daughter].” (BTW, they welcomed their daughter in August 2020, four years after they first got together.)

This isn’t the first time the couple has given fans some NSFW insight into their sex life. In an interview with The Guardian in 2021, the actor was asked how often he had sex. “Not enough,” Bloom said at the time. “We just had a baby, though.”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

On the less ~intimate~ side of things, Bloom has opened up about falling for Perry. “I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was … she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?” he said on the What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast in April. “When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of … [it] wasn’t what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara.”

Bloom added, “I think we both meet each other with understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to, and she definitely demands that I evolve, and I feel I do the same for her.”

“I wouldn't change it for anything,” he added at the time.