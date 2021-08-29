Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated their daughter Daisy Dove’s first birthday with sweet messages on social media. Bloom’s post even included an incredible floral arrangement for Daisy Dove, who turned one on Thursday, Aug. 26. Check out what Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posted for Daisy Dove’s first birthday, because the new parents were so excited to celebrate their daughter.

Bloom paid tribute to his daughter’s first birthday earlier this week with a message on his Instagram Story. The 44-year-old actor shared a photograph that featured an incredible floral arrangement of daisies forming the number one, all tied together at the bottom with a pink bow. Along with the picture, Bloom wrote, “The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child.”

Of course, Bloom wasn’t the only one to commemorate Daisy Dove’s milestone birthday. Perry also gave a sweet shoutout for her little girl on social media. In a Twitter post on Aug. 26, the 36-year-old singer wrote, “1 year ago today is the day my life began... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love.”

In case you missed it, Bloom and Perry welcomed Daisy Dove — who is the couple’s first child together — back in August 2020. Bloom also shares a 10-year-old son named Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. As Goodwill Ambassadors, Bloom and Perry first unveiled photos of Daisy Dove via UNICEF's Instagram page in August 2020. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple told UNICEF at the time.

Though Bloom is a father of two, he’s still managing to make time for his own fun. Bloom recently made headlines when he shared Instagram photos on Aug. 15 of his skinny dipping adventures. In one photo, he even showed off his bare backside with a thumbs up, covering his butt with a peach emoji. He tagged Perry as the peach emoji, which certainly got plenty of LOLs. Perry jokingly responded on the post, “babe I leave you for two days.”

With the special tributes for Daisy Dove’s first birthday on Thursday, Bloom and Perry certainly seem like they’re having a blast as parents.