Katie Thurston and John Hersey were all smiles at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The new couple are on a red carpet roll, and after making their big debut on Dec. 2, they made their way to the PCAs looking dapper as ever. Hersey and his lady wrapped their arms tight around each other as they smiled for the cameras, and it was the ultimate power couple moment.

Thurston and Hersey first made their red carpet debut at their friend Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball in San Diego on Dec. 2. Not only did the couple proudly flaunt their new relationship for all to see, but they packed on the PDA big time. This time around, they turned the PDA down a notch and let their smoking-hot outfits do the talking. Thurston stunned in a colorful two-piece ensemble, which featured a floral print design. Meanwhile, her beau kept things simple with a sleek gray suit.

Leading up to the show, Thurston’s relationship was the subject of internet chatter after she appeared to move on from her ex, Blake Moynes, at lightning speed. But it seemed the drama was forgotten as she hit the PCAs red carpet with Hersey.

Thurston confirmed her relationship with Hersey on Nov. 23 via her Instagram Story. That same day, a representative for Thurston shared a statement with People. "It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season," the statement said. "John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection."

Sure, their relationship may have come to fruition just one month after she ended her engagement to Moynes, but the lovebirds insist there was never overlap between their new romance and Thurston’s engagement.

"The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more,” Hersey wrote on Reddit on Nov. 26. “You guys — she was engaged.”

As the dust settles on all the drama, it looks like Thurston and Hersey couldn’t be happier. Here’s to many more red carpets to come.