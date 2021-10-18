As all Bachelorette fans know, the show doesn’t exactly end after the final rose. Katie Thurston’s rocky, bumpy journey to love may have culminated in an emotional proposal, but her 1 million Instagram followers are still eager to see how her relationship with winner Blake Moynes unfolds off-screen. Now, amid online speculation about their relationship status, Thurston has an important message: She and Moynes are as strong as ever, thank you very much.

On Oct. 15, Thurston shared a screenshot of a recent comment on her Instagram post. One follower pointed out that she and Moynes hadn’t liked each other’s recent photos, and asked if everything was OK. “Imagine your fiancé has been on his [Instagram] stories for weeks in Kenya working his a** off and yet this is what some people notice,” she tweeted. (She did answer the question on Instagram, though: “Lol yes.”)

Moynes proposed in the Aug. 9 finale of Thurston’s Bachelorette season. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Thurston gushed in an Instagram post immediately after the finale aired. “You are kind, patient, understanding, and your advocacy for the planet and animals is remarkable. I’m so lucky to call you my fiancé. My best friend. My confidant.” In his own post, Moynes lauded his “mature, nurturing, supportive & loving partner who continues to impress me every day.”

That’s not to say it’s been nothing but roses since Moynes got down on one knee. The two had to keep their relationship under wraps until the season finale aired, and they had to relive Thurston’s emotional season, including her other relationships and breakups. “We made it out at the end of it all, stronger [and] happier than ever,” Thurston wrote on Instagram in September 2021. “Now our real life together can begin. It will have its own challenges as we relearn what our new norm gets to be, but I’m ready.”

On Sept. 30, Moynes headed to Kenya for a work trip. Thurston, who recently moved from Seattle to San Diego, went Live on Oct. 11, spoke candidly about feeling “lonely” in a new city, and thanked her followers for supporting her during difficult times. Moynes also seems to miss his fiancée: On Oct. 15, he shared a photo of himself enjoying a candlelit dinner at a rhino sanctuary in Nanyuki, Kenya. “This was your kind of night and I wish you were here to share it with me,” Moynes wrote, tagging Thurston.

Her response? “It makes me happy to see you thriving in this environment.” Even when they aren’t together — or liking each other’s posts — it looks like these two are in it for the long haul.