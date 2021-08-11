Make no mistake: Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have a lot of sexual chemistry. If their fantasy suites date — or, really any of their dates — was any indication, this duo cannot keep their hands off of each other. They’ve been very open about their, ahem, compatibility. On an Aug. 10 interview with David Spade, who was guest-hosting on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Thurston and Moynes even estimated that they have had sex between 30 and 43 times since getting together, but, hey, who’s counting?

The couple isn’t shy about showcasing their sexuality, but ABC — the network that airs The Bachelorette — might be. Remember the group date in which Thurston asked her suitors to create a piece of art inspired by their feelings for her? Moynes’ take on the challenge was so ~erotic~ that his entire painting was censored.

At the time, Moynes described his painting, titled “Life,” as “just a physical visual representation of one of the most amazing, beautiful things that humans are able to do on a daily basis.” He added, per Page Six, “Not a lot of species can do that — that magic. These [censored] are also the beginning of life.” And, apparently, Moynes meant that literally.

Instagram/@thekatiethurston

On Aug. 10, Thurston posted an IG story to (finally) reveal her fiancé’s painting, and it’s pretty much exactly what you’d expect from this power couple. Sitting on their mantle is a framed painting of — you guessed it! — semen. Suddenly, the decision to censor the piece is making a lot more sense.

And, just in case you think this is all some NSFW misunderstanding, Thurston herself confirmed that the painting is exactly what it looks like. After a follower asked her, “Omg is that his painting from the show? And is that what we think it is?!,” Thurston let a GIF of a swimming sperm speak for itself.

Instagram/@thekatiethurston

A portrait of bodily fluids may not be the most traditional way to decorate your fireplace, but Thurston and Moynes don’t seem to mind. Art is art, after all — even if it is splatter paint.