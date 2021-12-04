Red carpets are a great place to debut a new look or extravagant outfit. For former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, the red carpet was the place to show off her new bf, John Hersey. On Thursday, Dec. 2, Katie and John made their red carpet debut with tons of steamy PDA. The couple attended Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball in San Diego along with other Bachelor Nation faves like Katie Morton, Tammy Ly, and Cassie Randolph.

The pair shared a romantic kiss for all to see and, despite the controversy around their relationship, many fans are happy to see Katie and John together.

On Nov. 23, Katie revealed she was dating John via an Instagram video montage highlighting the duo's best memories together. Bachelor Nation was split about the announcement since Katie and ex-fiancé Blake Moynes had called it quits only a month prior. Blake was probably the most shocked by the new relationship and even implied emotional cheating on Katie’s part. John has since denied this allegation in his open letter, saying both he and Katie would never disrespect an engagement and that they only became romantic after her breakup with Blake.

If there’s one thing to take away from Katie it’s to do what makes you happy — and these pics prove she’s happy. But, it’s best to not show these photos to Blake.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before walking the red carpet, the couple shared a few IG Stories of each other as they prepared for the night ahead.

Katie Thurston/Instagram

But the party didn’t stop there. While in San Diego, the pair also got in the holiday spirit with a trip to an ice-skating rink. Some familiar faces were also spotted sporting a pair of skates like Tammy Ly, Anna Redman, Alan Milne, and Chris Conran.

In Katie’s Bachelorette promo, she wore a tee that said “Be a Katie.” And although many fans questioned how producers gathered this made-up quote, it looks like Katie has taken it into her own hands to give it meaning: do what makes you happy.