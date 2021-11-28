John Said Katie Never Cheated On Blake In An Open Letter To Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation has received a ton of info the past couple of days regarding former Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s sudden-seeming romance with “week two guy” John Hersey. And y’all, the plot has thickened once again. On Friday, Nov. 26, Hersey took to Reddit to clear up all the rumors. In the eight-paragraph statement, Hersey said Thurston never cheated on her recent ex Blake Moynes in an open letter to Bachelor Nation. His statement comes less than a week after Moynes (Thurston’s ex-fiancé) revealed in Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast that he felt some emotional cheating went down during his engagement with Thurston in order for Hersey and Thurston’s relationship to form as quickly as it did.

In Hersey’s Reddit letter, he addressed everyone’s thoughts and said there was no cheating whatsoever prior to the end of Thurston and Moynes' engagement. “Katie and I developed an incredible and deep friendship over the last half year or so. My point for now, is that we were ALWAYS platonic. The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more.”

Hersey also admitted that he totally understands how the timeline between Thurston and Moynes’ break-up to their new relationship can seem a bit messy. “But I urge you to put yourselves in our shoes. Once Katie and I realized there was a romantic connection that we were interested in exploring, we were not starting from scratch; we were building off of the foundation of a close friendship through which, we had already gotten to know each other so well.”

To backtrack, Thurston announced her relationship to Hersey less than a month after ending things with Moynes. The former Bachelorette revealed her new romance on Nov. 24, posting a video clip set to Taylor Swift’s “Begin Again” that highlighted her best memories with Hersey.

Probably the most difficult part of Hersey’s letter to read was how both Hersey and Thurston worried about how Bachelor Nation would handle the announcement of their romance. “We knew that the only difficult part would be the optics of it all. And that’s a sh*tty thing- worrying about how a natural and organic connection will be viewed by hundreds of thousands of people.”

Hersey ended his statement with an apology to those who felt emotionally triggered by how his new relationship came about. “It deeply saddens me to think that my and Katie’s relationship could have been a source of anxiety for ANYONE. I have tried to respond directly to those individuals that were affected, but I know that I don’t have the capability of finding absolutely everyone; so I hope this message finds you well.”

Overall, Hersey said it is natural to disagree with someone’s actions and he understands everyone’s thoughts and opinions. But, really, he hopes fans don’t build assumptions based on the little public knowledge they have.