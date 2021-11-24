Rumors about a potential romance between Katie Thurston and John Hersey had swirled for quite some time, so it wasn’t entirely a surprise when she confirmed their relationship on Nov. 23. But what does her ex-fiancé think of her new partnership? Blake Moynes spoke out about Thurston’s latest romance in an interview, and I’m shook at the honesty.

Thurston and Moynes seemed to have a picture-perfect romance after their journey on The Bachelorette together, but things quickly fell apart and they called it quits at the end of October 2021. However, when Thurston debuted her new relationship less than a month later, her ex was admittedly surprised. He spoke out about the shocking update during an interview with Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo for their Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“Everyone’s asking questions like I have the answers... I don’t,” Moynes said. “I have no idea, when everyone heard this, I heard the exact same thing. There was speculation I think, obviously, but I really thought there was no way just based on [the] timeline of everything.”

According to Moynes, he was completely taken by surprise. “I know they spent a lot of time together and stuff, but there’s just no way. I never had an inkling. I’m a very secure guy, very confident guy to give my trust out 100%, especially to the person who I should be trusting the most,” he said. “I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there was clearly emotional for it to transition as quickly as it did.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moynes went on to ponder how his actions may have affected the speed at which she found someone else.

“I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen to some degree,” he said. “I don’t know if it was partially me too... was she in some sense emotionally cheating to some degree, because I wasn’t able to provide something with words of affirmation, which I know I struggle with sometimes. I just have so many things I’m trying to figure out why it went wrong, why it transitioned so quickly into a new relationship. What was I in all of this?”

Ultimately, the former Bachelorette star said he was blindsided. “I didn’t see this coming,” he said. And while yes, it may have been a quick turnaround, fans are nothing less than thrilled about Thurston’s new romance.