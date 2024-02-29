The internet has been entirely focused on solving one strange mystery lately: Where is Kate Middleton? In late February, royal followers realized that the Princess of Wales had gone completely invisible for a full two months. This led to a deluge of speculation (and tons of jokey memes) about what caused Middleton to totally disappear from the public eye. Now, both The Palace and Middleton’s reps are shedding some light on the bizarre situation.

The whole mystery began back in mid-January, when Kensington Palace announced that Middleton had a “planned abdominal surgery” on Jan. 16. The Palace did not disclose the nature of the surgery, but informed the public that Middleton would recover in the hospital for up to two weeks, before returning home to continue her recovery.

Well, those two weeks came and went... as did six more weeks without an appearance or any update on Middleton. At the end of February, a month and a half after Middleton’s surgery, conspiracy theories started taking over social media. Taking the time frame into consideration, curious memers wondered if Middleton got a BBL, or maybe she was just growing her bangs out, or could she have gotten lost at the cursed Glasgow Willy Wonka experience?

Jokes aside, the speculation really did reach a fever pitch online, prompting Kensington Palace to issue a statement via Harper’s Bazaar on Feb. 29 revealing when Middleton would return to the public sphere. “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

Easter falls on March 31 this year, so don’t expect to see Middleton again until sometime in April. Middleton’s own rep echoed The Palace’s remarks, saying they’d only provide an update if there was a significant matter to report. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” Middleton’s rep told The New York Post. “That guidance stands.”

The rep added that Middleton is currently “doing well.”

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton’s last public appearance was on Dec. 25, 2023, when she attended the Royal Family's Christmas Day service.