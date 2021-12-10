The time has finally arrived: On Friday, Dec. 10, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their 2021 Christmas card featuring their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. It’s tradition for the couple to post a new family portrait each holiday season, so if you’ve been keeping up with their annual cards all these years, you won’t believe how big their kids look now. The couple posted their latest family photo on their official Instagram account, along with the caption, “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄.”

The picture shows the family of five posing in front of a stone background wearing shades of blue and green. The Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter wore gorgeous dresses, while the Duke of Cambridge and his sons wore matching polo shirts and khaki shorts. Unlike their previous holiday portraits, which were taken at their home in the United Kingdom, Kensington Palace revealed in a statement the family’s 2021 Christmas card was taken during a private family trip to Jordan.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," the Palace said, according to People. "The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year, shows the Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year."

Middleton once lived in Jordan as a child when her father worked as a flight dispatcher for British Airways. Prince William also recently visited the country in 2018 as part of his tour of the Middle East. At the time, he said his wife “loved” living in Jordan and that she was “very upset” he went to visit without her. “Need to come back with the family for this shot,” he said while posing for a photo there.

Three years later, and the family has officially visited Jordan together. Their Christmas card this year is a special one, for sure.