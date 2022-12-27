Khloé’s Christmas Photos With Her Two Kids Are So Fun & Festive

The Kardashians went full glam for their Christmas Eve party this year, as they are known to do. The family shared many photos and videos from their festivities this year on Instagram. Among all the pomp and circumstance, Khloé Kardashian surprised fans with a rather sweet and simple moment: posing with both of her kids.

Khloé posted a series of Instagram photos on Dec. 26, featuring herself in a strapless red gown while holding her five-month-old son. Her daughter True Thompson stood next to her, and they stood in front of an elaborate white Christmas tree. Khloé dressed her baby, whose name has yet to be revealed, in all black for the special occasion. The infant’s head was turned to the side, which offered a rare look at his face following his birth on July 28.

True matched her mother in a red dress and had a cute red bow in her hair. True can be seen looking up at her baby brother in awe in the photo. Khloé shares her two kids with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Check out the family’s Christmas photos here.

Khloé first debuted her son on IG on Oct. 30 by sharing a photo of True holding her brother, but his face was covered by his Halloween costume. Although Khloé has yet to share a clear shot of her son’s face, her latest photo of him is a sign she’s gradually getting more comfortable sharing more about him online.

In a follow-up IG, Khloé shared close-up photos of herself showing off her red Nicholas Jebran gown and diamond jewelry. She also posted photos with True, her friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq, her mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

While the Kardashians typically set up a photoshoot for their annual Christmas card, it seems this year they made things easier by taking their family photos at their holiday party. Over on her IG, Kim Kardashian posted a group photo standing beside Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner in front of a beautiful display of red Christmas trees. The family stuck to a red, white, and black color scheme for their gowns.

Kim also shared a photo with her four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. The kids all wore a variety of black ensembles, while Kim opted for a sparkly white dress. Meanwhile, Kylie and her four-year-old Stormi matched in Mugler gowns.

According to People, the Kardashians have held an annual Christmas Eve party since 1978.