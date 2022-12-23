Khloé & Tristan’s Reported Custody Agreement Is Surprising

It seems like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is over for good. On Dec. 15, during Vanity Fair’s lie detector test, Khloé confirmed she was not still sleeping with Tristan, telling her sister Kourtney Kardashian that she “would die” if the polygraph test said otherwise. Clearly, there’s still some tension between these two co-parents — which isn’t really a surprise considering Tristan’s myriad of cheating scandals. Even so, Khloé and Tristan’s reported custody agreement might come as a surprise.

According to reports, Khloé has full custody of both of her children: True and her son, whose name is yet to be revealed. On April 12, 2018, Khloé gave birth to True in Cleveland, Ohio (where Tristan played basketball at the time). Per Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Ohio’s custody laws gave Khloé “sole legal and residential custody” of True when she was born. (According to Ohio Revised Code, “an unmarried female who gives birth to a child is the sole residential parent and legal custodian of the child.”

California has a similar law in place, granting full legal and physical custody to the mother if the parents aren’t married. For Khloé and Tristan’s baby boy, the pair reportedly “agreed” that Khloé would have sole custody, per Hollywood Life. However, according to the source, “Even though Khloé will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The insider added, "[Tristan is] excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy.” (Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate gave birth to Tristan’s third son in July 2022. As of August 2022, Tristan reportedly made no move to meet his and Maralee Nichols’ son, Theo, per Page Six. Theo is now 1 year old. Tristan also shares a 6-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

The Hollywood Life source added, “Tristan already has such a close bond with True and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister.”

There’s no telling whether Tristan’s paternity scandal with Maralee specifically affected his and Khloé’s custody arrangement, but it sounds like the terms were mostly set in stone before that story broke. However, a source told Page Six, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.’”