Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have called it quits after four years together. Though breakup rumors have been surrounding the duo for weeks, they confirmed the split themselves on August 6 with a joint Instagram post. Apparently, the Bachelor Nation alums wanted to wait to “properly process” the breakup themselves before sharing it with the world.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” Bristowe and Tartick wrote. (The couple got engaged in May 2021 after two years of dating.) “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Despite their decision to go their separate ways, it sounds like Bristowe and Tartick are keeping things civil. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us,” they wrote. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.” Bristowe and Tartick also gave an update on their two dogs, Ramen and Pinot. “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they said.

The statement continued, “We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

Both Bristowe and Tartick followed up their posts with individual IG Stories. “If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break,” Bristowe wrote before changing her IG bio to: “BRB. Healing.”

Tartick shared his own message to both Bristowe and his followers: “I will be forever grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “Beyond heart broken,” he added. “Please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal.”