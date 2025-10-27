Joanne and Noah’s rollercoaster relationship on Nobody Wants This may be chaotic, but there’s one maybe-romance that’s become even more fraught for fans. In the show’s first season, it felt like Morgan and Sasha had developed a flirty rapport. And at the end of Season 2, they both ended up single, bonding even further in the finale with a close back-and-forth reflecting on their new relationship statuses. Normally, this would seem like a clear set-up for these two characters to explore a romance — but that’s been complicated by the show’s creator being vocally against the ship. However, Justine Lupe can see the potential for something more in the future.

While Lupe emphasized that her character Morgan and Timothy Simons’ Sasha are in a strictly “platonic” place at the end of Season 2, she admitted that she could understand the relationship developing into something romantic down the line. “If it ends up there, I get it and I can see that,” Lupe told The Hollywood Reporter. “Whatever happens, I’m down. But as an audience member, I appreciate that they’re in this moment and that it could, down the line, evolve into something else, but right now, they’re just being really good friends to each other.”

At the end of Season 2, Sasha confided in Morgan that he’s going to remain devoted to his wife Esther even though she’s asked to take some time away from their marriage to explore. Morgan, who’d just ended her engagement to her therapist Dr. Andy, told Sasha he’s a “good guy” for his commitment to Esther.

Netflix

Throughout the second season, Esther had become increasingly aware of her husband’s closeness with Morgan, seemingly the show’s way of pumping the brakes on the potential affair hinted at in the first season. It’s since been revealed a kiss between Morgan and Sasha was cut from Season 1’s finale, with creator Erin Foster admitting she didn’t want to follow that will-they/won’t-they any longer.

“I think we’re going to wrap up their weird ‘Is it romantic?’ thing,” Foster previously said of Morgan and Sasha. “I think we went down that road enough that now we’re going to pull back and reposition so we can have them all in scenes together without [Morgan] being like, a full homewrecker.”

Well, technically Morgan wouldn’t be a “homewrecker” now that Sasha and Esther are taking a break. Perhaps Season 3 will finally let this ship set sail.