Nobody Wants This Season 3 Is Already In The Works

Nobody Wants This Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Oct. 23, and while the show’s sophomore season featured plenty of ups and downs for Noah and Joanne’s relationship, it seems like their love story will not be ending any time soon. According to one of the show’s stars, Kristen Bell, Season 3 is already in the works.

“The writers’ room is working right now,” Bell told Parade in an interview published Oct. 23. “You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know.”

During the interview, Bell’s co-star Adam Brody revealed what he hopes to see in future seasons. According to him, Noah and Joanne should get engaged or move in together “relatively soon.” (In Season 2, Noah is hesitant to move in together without Joanne converting to Judaism.) Reflecting on that plot point, Brody thinks his character “needs to make up for it in some way.”

“I think if he could hit the gas, the pedal in another area, that would be nice,” he told Parade.

Bell and Brody also discussed potential Season 3 plot points with USA Today. “Anyone who's lived on Earth for more than a few years, understands that there are problems, issues, tension, friction around every corner, but there's also laughter and joy,” Bell told the outlet. “And that's what we're attempting to discover and uncover in this show, but focusing on the smaller moments of real life and the hyperrealism that the show is written with in mind.

“Personally, I see a lot of comedy coming out of Joanne attempting to study to take the Jewish SATs for conversion,” she continued. “I'd love to have Joanne have to memorize some facts and crack open some books. I think that would be comedically entertaining for me to play at least.”

Brody seemed to be in total agreement. “I'd be pleased to put her through her paces there,” he said.. “And there's so many relatable things and benchmarks that go into building a life together that they've yet to really embark on that we could and hopefully will get to.”