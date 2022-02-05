Julia Fox Opened Up About Those Rumors She Dated Drake Before Kanye

If there’s one thing about Julia Fox, she definitely has never backs down from addressing what’s really going on, and handles any rumors going around head-on. So of course, in true Julia Fox fashion, she recently opened up about her past as new details about her dating history have come to light, particularly those romance rumors that surfaced between her and Drake. On her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Julia Fox cleared up some things about dating Drake before Kanye West.

Fox hosts the podcast with Niki Takesh, and the two were discussing Ye, of course, but they also took the time to clarify Fox’s brief time with Drake about a year ago. “He's a great guy and a gentleman, and that was it,” she explained. “Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn't say that we were dating.”

Drake and Fox’s friendship was kept on the down-low at the time and ended after Fox spent some time in the rapper’s Toronto home.

One of the big reasons for clearing things up is the fact that Drake and Ye have famously been in a feud for several years, although they seemed to squash their beef at the end of 2021 with a joint concert. When Drake was fresh onto the music scene, he was spotted hanging out with Amber Rose, who had just split from Ye two months before. Then, add in the fact that Ye and rapper Pusha T revealed Drake had a son and called him a “deadbeat” dad in 2018. Yikes. But, things seem to be looking up for the two rappers recently... until these Fox rumors threatened to reignite the beef.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don’t worry about a renewed feud, though, because Fox explained that when she began seeing West she made it a point to be an open book about her past relationship with Drake. “Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately — I think on the first day, before it went any further, because I'm just an honest person.”

As for her relationship with Ye, the actor said she’s just living in the moment. “I don’t have any expectations,” Fox said. “There’s no labels, there’s none of that. It’s just two people that make each other feel better. It’s like really such a Gemini/Aquarius like connection.”

Whatever happened in the past, it seems like any and all beef has been squashed between all parties.