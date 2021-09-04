It’s hard to talk about hip-hop beef without looking at the long-standing rivalry between Kanye West and Drake. The two A-list rappers first caught a competitive streak in 2010, which seemed to have started after Drake was spotted out with Amber Rose, Kanye’s ex. The two have fired off insults at each other online numerous times since. While they’ve made amends at times, it seems they always wind up back where they started: beefing. Of course, the best way for any rapper to one-up their competition is through their music. These Drake Certified Lover Boy lyrics about Kanye West are brutal, and the internet is losing it.

Things have been less than peachy between Drake and Ye in recent months. Kanye seemingly leaked Drake’s address to the world on Aug. 24 through Instagram, and they were reportedly both planning to drop albums around the same time. Ultimately, Kanye surprise-dropped his album Donda on Aug. 29, and Drake’s record came one week later, on Sept. 3. Still — before the albums were released, both rappers were at each other’s throats. Kanye posted the alleged address to Drake’s Toronto home online after Drizzy shaded Kanye by calling him “burnt out” in a feature. Then, Drake shared a video of himself laughing on his Instagram Stories a few hours after the address leak.

Drake seemingly avoided getting dissed on Kanye’s album (though, with lyrics as layered as Ye’s, it’s certainly possible that assessment could change), but it seems Kanye can’t say the same after the release of Certified Lover Boy. These shade-filled lyrics say it all.

“7 AM on Bridle Path”

Drake’s song “7 AM on Bridle Path” is a clear call-out of the address leak, as the musician’s alleged street address leaked by Kanye was on “Bridle Path.” Although fans would clearly understand the reference, the lyrics go pretty deep as a diss track.

One line in the tune mentions calls Ye desperate for social media attacks. Drake raps, “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ’Stead of just a post out of desperation.” As the track goes on, Drake slams Kanye as an attention seeker, while he says he’s unconcerned — “This me reachin' the deepest state of my meditation / While you over there tryna impress the nation / Mind's runnin' wild with the speculation.”

From there, things get pretty brutal. Drake raps, “Told you I'm aimin' straight for the head, not aiming to please / I could give a f*ck about who designing your sneaks and tees,” referencing Kanye's Adidas partnership. Drake partners with Nike and has previously dissed Kanye's Adidas collab in other songs like "SICKO MODE."

The rapper also accuses Kanye of pulling off stunts to garner media attention in the lines, “You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation?”

If that wasn’t enough, Drake shuts down any idea of himself and Kanye making up in the lines, “Why the f*ck we peacemakin’, doin’ the explanations / If we just gon’ be right back in that b*tch without hesitation?” Some also may assume the reference to “that b*tch” is about Kim Kardashian and the alleged affair Drake had with her, which Kim K denied.

The track also references the main reason for the feud — when West produced the Pusha T track “The Story of Adidon” that revealed Drake had a son in 2018.

"No Friends in the Industry"

In the track “No Friends in the Industry,” Drake seemingly disses West’s label GOOD MUSIC. Many artists have left the label due to all the drama surrounding West in recent years, including John Legend, who peaced out in 2016. “Your circle shrinkin', see some boys escapin',” Drake raps. The track continues, “And all them tweets and all them posts / Ain't got the type of time to be playin' with you folk.”

“Pipe Down”

Another song that seemingly references Drake’s Kanye feud is “Pipe Down,” a track that might point to the Kim K affair rumors. "Why does your ex think we beefin', is that man alright?” Drake raps. He also adds that Kanye is “so two-faced” that he can’t look him straight in the face.

Drake sure isn't holding back, but Kanye's manager Bu Thiam told TMZ on Sept. 2 that although the feud is reportedly part of the two rappers' creative processes and competition, there could def be a flare-up in tensions if Drake dissed the rapper. Welp, here’s to both Donda and Certified Lover Boy and the hope that the two can eventually get over it.