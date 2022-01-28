Another day, another Julia Fox headline we can’t look away from. The actor/model has been getting cozy with newly-separated Kanye “Ye” West in recent weeks, even stepping out during Paris Fashion Week together to bathe in the glamour of it all. But according to a Jan. 28 Page Six report, before Ye, Fox had her eyes set on another musician: Drake — the very man at the center of one of Ye’s most infamous feuds.

According to Page Six, a source claimed Fox and Drake were linked just a year ago, though the romance was not made public at the time. The relationship was so serious, in fact, that Drake gifted her two Birkin bags (which typically retail in the tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands).

Page Six’s source claimed Drake first contacted Fox via Instagram DM after watching her star turn in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. They met up soon after, shortly before lockdown. Fox reportedly spent some time at Drake’s Toronto home before needing to return to United States.

It appears their relationship ended there, a brief but beautiful pairing that stayed private… until now. Since then, Fox tried to rekindle her relationship with former partner Peter Artemiev, before it ended once again and she began dating Ye.

There was a time more than a decade ago when Ye and Drake were cordial confidants. That all crumbled, however, when Drake was spotted courting Amber Rose who Ye had only just split from two months prior. Drake, then an up-and-coming rapper, said he wanted to surpass Ye’s level of success. Later, Ye produced an album featuring a song by rapper Pusha T that revealed Drake had a son and alleged he was a “deadbeat” dad (an allegation Drake denied; he believes Ye told Pusha T about his child). However, they performed together in 2021, signaling a possible end to the feud.

Fingers crossed that either rapper will drop a Julia-inspired hit in 3, 2, 1...