Julia Fox Has A “Hunch” About Pete Davidson's Kink

Julia Fox got candid about everyone’s favorite king of BDE during Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test, posted on Oct. 25. During the video interview, Fox was asked about her past as a dominatrix, which she wrote about in her recently-released memoir Down The Drain.

“I think anyone could benefit from being a dominatrix,” Fox told Vanity Fair. When the interviewer asked specifically whether Davidson should try out the job, Fox had a different take. “I think he probably needs to see a dominatrix more,” she said.

Fox explained she had a “hunch” about the kind of kink Davidson could be into — or could benefit from trying. “I could see him really liking deprecation, like ‘you’re a little b*tch’ and things like that,” she said. “I could see him getting off to that. Just a hunch.”

She joked that she’s open to him reaching out if he wants a dominatrix in his life. “I think he’s into the humiliation stuff,” she said. “Hit me up, Pete.”

Despite Fox’s tempting offer for Davidson, the comedian is reportedly off the market. He has been dating actor Madelyn Cline since late September, per reports from Us Weekly and Page Six. The rumored couple had their first public outing on Oct. 14, following Davidson’s hosting gig at Saturday Night Live.

While the SLN alum has joked about his sex life in the past — including a vagina joke on The Kardashians and a quip about Ariana Grande publicizing his penis size — he tends not to speak directly about who he’s dating.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Davidson said in a March 2023 interview with the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast, per Us Weekly. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Fox, on the other hand, seems to have no problem with discussing TMI details — even before publishing her book, she’s been sharing details about her sex life. In November 2022, she went on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low With EmRata, and told Ratajkowski that sex wasn’t “thrilling” for her anymore. “I don’t [like sex]. I can go without,” she said at the time.

In the Lie Detector Test interview, the Uncut Gems muse also discussed her favorite dominatrix activity: ball-busting. “I found that to be highly therapeutic,” Fox said. “Releasing the rage down with the patriarchy. Step on the man. Just telling the truth.”

When asked if she’d do it again for a million dollars, Fox said, “Ball-busting I’ll do for free. If you want ball-busting, it’s free. Anything else? It’s $10K an hour.”