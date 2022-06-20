Ofc Pete's Kardashians Entrance Involved A Joke About Kim's Vagina

Huge update in the world of Kete: Pete Davidson officially made his Kardashians debut on the finale episode, which aired on Hulu on June 16 — and he did it with a joke about Kim Kardashian’s vagina. OK, OK, before you get too excited, Davidson mad the quip off-camera ... but still, it was a moment. And it gave fans unique insight into the flirty banter between Pete and Kim.

It all started when Kim wanted to introduce Pete to her audio editor, Paxy. “Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” Kim told her beau.

“More than me?” Pete responded. You know what they say, you can take the comedian out of Saturday Night Live, but you can’t take Saturday Night Live out of the comedian. Kim responded to him, “Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”

Paxy, for her part, said that she has not actually seen to Kim’s private parts. Surprised, Kim responded, “You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. Takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.” (Ahem, what was that? A sex tape joke? Maybe Kim’s the real joker in this romance.)

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Apparently, Kim’s newfound willingness to joke around is something that her family has noticed, too. “I’m happy that she has someone who is nice to her, caters to her,” Khloé Kardashian said of Kete’s romance. Scott Disick replied, “She hasn’t had a really long time,” he said. “It’s really cute. She’s so different, too, in front of him. She says, like, young slang words.” (Um, is vagina considered a “young slang word”? Asking for a friend.)

Clearly, the duo knows how to have fun with each other, and it sounds like that lightheartedness has translated to a really healthy, deep romance. Following their recent tropical vacation to Tahiti, a source told People, “Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete. He treats her so well.” The insider added, “He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest.”

Kete forever ❤️.