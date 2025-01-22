Julia Fox Lives With A Ghost Named Beauty

Julia Fox has an unexpected roommate: a ghost named Beauty, who lives in the basement of her New York home. During a Jan. 21 episode of Late Night, Fox recalled how she was introduced to the paranormal spirit after moving into her house. But according to Fox, she has no problems with living in a haunted house. Apparently, Beauty only brings good energy, and Fox now considers the ghost to be the “matriarch of the house.”

“I actually have a ghost that lives in my house right now,” Fox told Seth Meyers on the show. “I feel like I talk about her a lot, and I feel so bad. I'm, like, putting her on blast. Like, I don't know if she wants me to talk about her! Her name is Beauty, and she came with the house; she didn't follow me there.”

When Fox first moved in, she didn’t know about Beauty. “It was funny: It begins like any ghost story. I felt a pull toward this house, and it was a full moon, and then I was like, ‘That's it. I'm getting the house,’” she explained to Meyers. “And then when we went down to the basement after we'd already moved all our stuff in, there was a little letter from the previous owners basically saying, like, ‘This is Beauty.’ And it had all her things: her hairbrush, her mirror.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Meyers clarified, “Wait, the owners waited 'til you moved in and then left a note in the basement?” He added, “That is some really dirty — I've heard some bad New York real estate stuff...” Fox replied, “I know.”

Despite the bait-and-switch, Fox appreciates her unexpected housemate. “She's wonderful. She's like the matriarch of the house,” she added. Apparently, her three-year-old son, Valentino, is also a fan. “She watches over us, and we love her. My son actually sees her. I don't see her, but my son will say, ‘I saw her, I saw her.’”

This isn’t the first time that Fox has discussed Beauty. In January 2024, she gave a similar update during a red carpet interview, shared on Instagram by Sundance. (At the time, Fox was promoting her horror film Presence, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film — a ghost story — comes out in theaters on Jan. 24. She was also promoting the project on Late Night.) “She lived in the house for pretty much her whole life, and we have a whole shrine to her in our basement,” Fox said of Beauty at the time. “She’s a nice ghost, so we’re not worried.”