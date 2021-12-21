Big congrats are in order for the late Juice WRLD and BTS’ Suga: On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Billboard announced their collaboration “Girl Of My Dreams” officially debuted at No. 1 on its Digital Song Sales chart, marking the first time either artist has ever had the bestselling song in the United States. The achievement also makes Suga the first Korean solo artist to ever debut at No. 1 on the chart. According to Soompi, the only other Korean soloist who has topped the chart was Psy in 2012 with his viral hit “Gangnam Style.” However, Psy’s song didn’t initially debut at No. 1.

“Girl Of My Dreams” dropped on Friday, Dec. 10, as part of Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons. Apart from Suga, the record features collaborations with artists like Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and Eminem. On Dec. 20, Billboard announced the album had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, ranking just behind Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which has topped the chart for four consecutive weeks since its release on Nov. 19.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

While several of the tracks from Fighting Demons debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week of Dec. 25, “Girl Of My Dreams” ranked the highest at No. 29, which is the second-highest debut on the chart by any Korean soloist. It’s especially impressive considering the song was competing against Christmas songs like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock.”

“Girl Of My Dreams” is also the first time either Suga or Juice WRLD had a No. 1 song on the Digital Song Sales chart. In May 2020, Suga’s solo track “Daechwita” off his second mixtape, D-2, peaked on the chart at No. 2. That July, Juice WRLD’s “Come & Go” featuring Marshmello also hit No. 2 on the chart.

Seeing all the success surrounding Juice WRLD and Suga’s “Girl Of My Dreams” has made ARMYs so happy!