JoJo Siwa Fully Admitted Demi Was Part Of Her "Gay Awakening"

She may have just recently come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community back in January, but JoJo Siowa’s "gay awakening" took place waay before then. Just take it from her. During a recent appearance on the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, JoJo Siwa said Demi Lovato was part of her "gay awakening.”

During the appearance, Siwa gave Lovato credit for what she described as her "gay awakening." Specifically, Siwa had one 2015 music video to thank. “Do you remember your dancer? Her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did ‘Cool for the Summer’ together. I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested.”

In response, Lovato revealed that music video just so happened to also be a big part of their sexual journey. “I didn’t come out until 2017,” the pansexual pop star told Siwa. “But ‘Cool for the Summer’ was, like, 2014, 2015. So, like, that to me, it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out, but …'”

Lovato wasn’t the only one who played a big role in Siwa’s “gay awakening.” In fact, she revealed her “very first gay awakening” came at the hands of Jenna Dewan. Remember back in 2016 when Dewan performed Ginuwine's "Pony" on Lip Sync Battle? Yeah, that was apparently a life-changing performance for Siwa.

ICYMI: Siwa first confirmed she's a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a January Instagram video. At the time, she wasn't quite ready to confirm her exact sexual orientation. “I have thought about this and the reason I’m not ready to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer,” she said at the time. “I think humans are awesome.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In April, Siwa came out as pansexual. “I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out," Siwa told People in an April interview, joking that she says she's "Ky-sexual" since her girlfriend's name is Kylie. ​"I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it, or queer because I think the keyword is cool… Technically, I would say that I am pansexual, because that's how I have always been my whole life is just, like, my human is my human.”

Happy to see both Lovato and Siwa living their truths!