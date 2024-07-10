John Corbett might be beloved for his roles in fan-favorite shows and movies like Sex & The City and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, but the actor doesn’t feel fulfilled by his prolific career. During a July 3 episode of the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast, Corbett said he regretted becoming an actor and wished he had a deeper role in the “creative process” of bringing a project to life.

“Look, I’m in the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and in showbiz. It’s just a fact. So I can reveal now I picked the f*cking wrong thing to do with my life,” Corbett said during the interview, per People. The actor, who played Aidan Shaw on Sex & The City, was spotted on set for And Just Like That Season 3 in May.

Corbett wasn’t exactly complaining about his lot in life, though. “I’ve made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me at every restaurant I go in. I’m a friend of the world,” he said. “But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn’t write one f*cking line. I didn’t write one joke to make people laugh. So it’s been unfulfilling on that level.” He added, “I’m not collaborating with the writers.”

Corbett continued, “Have you ever sat in a waiting room of a doctor’s office for like an hour and been like, ‘What the f*ck?’ For me, that’s what making a movie is like, because I’m not part of any creative process.”

With that all in mind, he explained that he only accepts projects that sound “really, really fun.” He said, “I’m not a movie actor … I’m really a television actor and so that has to move quick and that guy’s got to make a million decisions. And we’re not shucking and jiving and going out for wine after. And so I’m just at this point in my life … if something seems really, really fun, I’ll say yes.”