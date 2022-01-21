Welp, Peacock's Tiger King Series Is Almost Here

You know the joke about the year 2022 just being 2020, too? Nothing exemplifies that quite like the continued prevalence of Tiger King. The story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin — made popular by both the Tiger King Netflix docuseries and Wondery podcast — swept the nation back when everyone was isolating indoors. And now, as many people are still opting for living room hangouts over large social gatherings, the big-cat drama is returning to TV screens once again, this time in the form of Peacock’s new scripted series, Joe vs Carole.

The show is based on the aforementioned Wondery podcast, Joe Exotic: Tiger King, and will portray the now well-known feud between Exotic and Baskin after the latter comes after the former for his big-cat breeding practices. According to Peacock, “when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.”

This series has been in the works for a while now; it was first reported in late March 2020, with Kate McKinnon attached to star as Baskin right off the bat. Some may argue that since then, Tiger King fatigue has set in among audiences; Netflix’s follow-up docuseries, Tiger King 2, hit the streamer in November 2021 to little fanfare and poor reviews. However, the Joe vs Carole team seems to have high hopes for the series.

“It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives,” Etan Frankel, the series’ showrunner, said in Peacock’s Jan. 21 date announcement for the series. “ When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole, just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way.”

Joe vs Carole Teaser

Peacock released the first teaser for the new series on Jan. 21.

Joe vs Carole Cast

As mentioned above, McKinnon will lead the series as Carole Baskin, alongside John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. Rounding out the cast is Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham.

Joe vs Carole Release Date

Joe vs Carole will hit Peacock on March 3. The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes.