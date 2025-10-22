Jennifer Aniston Has Made Peace With Not Having Kids

Jennifer Aniston is getting so real about her personal life. In the past, the actor has opened up about trying various fertility treatments — including IVF — to try to get pregnant. But now, she says she is at peace with not having children.

“It's so peaceful,” Aniston said on the Oct. 20 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. “But I will say, well, there's a point where it's like, it's out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it.”

While she’ll still sometimes have thoughts about partners she could have “made some good kids” with, those feelings disappear “within three seconds.” The 56-year-old star added that she’s content with where she’s at: “Just wasn't in the plan. Whatever the plan was.”

Aniston also stated that she had never seriously considered adoption during her fertility journey. “When people say, 'But you can adopt.' I don't want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person,” Aniston said. “That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it to come.”

The actor first spoke about spending her late 30s and 40s trying to get pregnant in a 2022 Allure profile. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston said at the time. “It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Alex Gallardo/UPI/Shutterstock

While it was difficult for Aniston to accept she wouldn’t be a mother all those years ago, she can now see the silver lining in living a childless life. “I have zero regrets,” she told Allure. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”