Jennifer Aniston’s Tribute To Her Late Father Is So Touching

On Nov. 14, Jennifer Aniston announced that her father, John Aniston, died on Nov. 11. He was 89. John was best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on the NBC series Days of Our Lives, and Jennifer shared news of his death in a moving tribute on Instagram.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she began her post. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️”

She ended her post by telling her father, “I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣⁣Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️”

Alongside her heartfelt caption, Jennifer shared a series of photos with her father. The first picture showed John holding his daughter as a baby, and another showed them sitting together when Jennifer was a kid. Jennifer also included two more recent pictures with her father before ending the carousel of photos with a portrait of the actor.

Several celebrities shared their condolences in the comments section of Jennifer’s, including her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon. She wrote, “Sending you all my angels 🕊️I love you Sister. ❤️”

Jennifer Lopez also left a touching message: “😢❤️🙏🏼 sending you love and strength.”

Other stars expressed their love for Jennifer by leaving heart emojis. These celebrities included Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Ryan Reynolds, Lindsay Lohan, and her Friends’ co-star Lisa Kudrow.

John’s acting career spanned decades. After making small appearances in shows like 87th Precinct, I Spy, and The Virginian, John shot to stardom in the mid-1980s with his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. He played the character for over 30 years. In 2017, he earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the role at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Most recently, John took home the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, which aired on June 24.

John is survived by his wife Sherry Rooney and his children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston.