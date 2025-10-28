Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars isn’t a new experience just for the celebs who compete. Jan Ravnik, who finished his time as a dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2024, is the latest professional to join the cast of the reality competition series — and jumping in right away hasn’t been easy. “I was just thrown in, and I didn’t know anything for the first episode,” Ravnik tells Elite Daily. “I’m still learning so much, and the most surprising thing is that there are a lot of haters.”

As a newbie, the 30-year-old is dealing with the dedicated DWTS fanbase for the first time, and finding out just how vocal they can be. “I didn’t know that [Dancing With the Stars was] going to be so popular, especially for young people. If they love someone, they’re going to bring down the other people in the competition, and I’m just trying to do my best,” Ravnik says. “When you are in the people’s eyes, they start hating you. I don’t like people hating me.”

Thankfully, he’s found a lot of love on TikTok for his viral livestreams and dancing videos, and he’s also been quick to build friendships with his fellow cast. “Dancing With the Stars is a big family, and I have all the support from everyone,” Ravnik says, including his partner, Jen Affleck from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. For Halloween Night on Oct. 28, Affleck and Ravnik will dance a contemporary routine to Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” He dishes below on what fans can expect.

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Elite Daily: What has been the best part about working with Jen?

Jan Ravnik: She’s always positive, even from the first day that we started. I don’t think people understand how hard it is to do this show. Jen was not a dancer before, and sometimes, it takes six hours for a basic step. But what I love about her is that on Wednesday, she’s still going to come in and be like, “OK, what’s next?”

ED: You and Jen teased a surprise for Swifties last week before it was announced you were dancing to “Look What You Made Me Do.” Are there any other Eras Tour Easter eggs Swifties should expect in your routine?

JR: No. I would never disrespect or take any of the [Eras Tour] choreography from Mandy Moore. She is a legend, and her choreography should stay original where it is, not duplicated.

ED: Aside from new choreography, what else can fans expect this week?

JR: We can use a few other people on stage, so we’ll have more effects for that. I’m also dancing to “Cancelled!” from the new album with Jenna [Johnson], and I’m obsessed with dancing with her. “Cancelled!” is my favorite song at the moment. And then “Look What You Made Me Do” from Reputation is my jam. They’re both so strong.

I’m the last person to announce [Reputation (Taylor’s Version)].

ED: Are you worried that some Swifties will think a “Look What You Made Me Do” dance is some sort of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Easter egg?

JR: We can go to the toilet and be wearing something black, and they’re going to be like, “Oh, my God, that means Reputation.” I posted on my Instagram story last year that I saw a snake while on a hike, and I got at least a thousand responses from people thinking Reputation was coming. It was all over Twitter. Do you think I have the right to spoil that for you guys? I’m the last person to announce [Reputation (Taylor’s Version)]. Let’s not do that.

ED: Is there another Taylor Swift song that you’d love to do a routine to on DWTS?

JR: “Exile.” That song as a contemporary dance would be on another level. I can cry all day listening to it. So good.

Erika Goldring/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: Are you still close with the other Eras Tour dancers?

JR: Yes. We are such a family, and we’re always hanging out. It’s unreal, because we’re never competing against each other. Everyone is so different that we will never be able to compare. There was never a moment like, “Oh, he got that. I deserve that.” It’s always going to be support.

ED: Have they been cheering you on during your DWTS journey?

JR: The most. They’re posting support all the time. They post more than I post about voting for Jen. They’re the best. I wish everyone could be at the shows, but we only get four tickets. So, they fight a little bit over who’s going to get tickets each week.

ED: Should Swifties start a petition to make sure every dancer gets a ticket?

RJ: All 14 of them? The other pros will kill me. We are all fighting for tickets. There are so many requests to get in.

ED: As you prepare for the Halloween episode, I have to ask if you’ve thought about your costume this year. In 2024, you dressed up as Post Malone after fans kept mistaking you for him on stage at the Eras Tour. Can we expect another funny costume?

JR: I’m sleeping five hours per day. I don’t think that I have time for that. Maybe when I’m unemployed, it’s going to be better.

I’m not funny. I'm serious. What’s going on? I don’t understand.

ED: You seem to be in your TikTok era, and everyone — including fellow pro Rylee Arnold — is loving your livestreams this season. How do you feel about the reactions?

JR: I don’t think it’s funny. That’s the problem. People think I’m funny, but I'm actually pissed a lot of times. I’m like, “What are you asking me? Why would you ask me to give you money in front of everyone?” And then people are posting that and saying how funny I am. I’m not funny. I’m serious. What’s going on? I don’t understand.

Ezra [Sosa] will come up to me and say, “Fire.” I don’t know fire or slay. Who’s slaying who? In the Eras Tour group, we had younger dancers, like Tamiya [Lewis] and Sam [Mcwilliams], but they were more grown up. I was never aware of those trends. Also, when I’m on live, the comments go so fast. With my bad English, it’s hard to keep up.

ED: What are you most looking forward to after Dancing With the Stars?

JR: To disappear. That’s my plan. I have some projects after, but I am disappearing to Europe. I don’t want to be on social media. TikTok is going to be deleted. People don’t believe it, but it’s going to be deleted. I’m going back to my country [Slovenia] in a forest, and I can’t see anyone, just my family. You will not know my name until January. Then, I can come back because I need money and work.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.