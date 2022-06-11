Jamie Lynn Had A Subtle Reaction To Britney's Wedding After Reportedly Not Being Invited

The latest tea in the never-ending Britney vs. Jamie Lynn Spears feud is piping hot after Britney’s intimate wedding ceremony to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. On June 9, Britney Spears married her partner of 5 years, Asghari, in a perfectly pink storybook wedding. Surprising no one, the event was elegant and star-studded, with guests like Selena Gomez and Madonna in attendance, but there were a few notable absences. Among the estimated 60 guests, not a single member of Spears’ family showed up, but Jamie Lynn Spears did have a very subtle reaction to Britney’s wedding on social media.

As the wedding celebration was coming together, E! reported that Britney decided not to invite her parents or her younger sister Jamie Lynn to the nuptials. Elite Daily reached out to Britney and Jamie Lynn’s reps for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The Spears family’s absence from the celebration did not come as a surprise to anyone who’s been following the drama. Britney has been very vocal about her rift with her father, and has also had a public back-and-forth with Jamie Lynn over the past couple years. In January 2022, Jamie Lynn released a tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said that received immediate backlash from Britney and fans. In an Instagram post dedicated to her book, Jamie wrote: “I can’t believe I’m officially a NATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR! I have no words except how grateful I am that I was able [to] share my story with y’all.” Fed up, Britney took to the comment section to speak her mind: “The timing of your book was unbelievable, Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” Seems a bit “Toxic.”

The termination of Britney’s conservatorship in 2021 was massively celebrated by fans that supported the popular #FreeBritney movement. The pop star spoke candidly about her family’s mistreatment through the 13-year-long conservatorship, recounting the control they had over her money, well-being, career, and lifestyle. In a tweet posted on January 15, 2022, Britney called out Jamie Lynn for “making up” lies about Britney’s conservatorship and called their public feud “tacky.” The message seemed to end with a call for peace between the two, with Britney reminding her sister how much she still loved her.

Fast forward to Britney’s wedding, in which her family (including her sons Jayden and Preston) were nowhere to be found — yet Jamie Lynn liked an E! Instagram post from the happy couple’s wedding celebration. Could this be an olive branch?

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

While it’s unclear exactly how the sisters really feel about each other half a year after their social media blow-up, it looks like Jamie Lynn wanted to at least share a bit of support for her sister’s big day.