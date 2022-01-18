Jamie Lynn Revealed Just How Heartbroken Britney Was After Her Breakup With Justin

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears have been on shaky ground in recent months, and their once tight-knit sisterhood continues to unravel beneath the public eye. Much of their tension is a result of Britney’s 2021 conservatorship trial, during which she accused her younger sister of failing to support her for over a decade. Since, they’ve taken hits at each other on social media, and Britney even went as far as to call Jamie Lynn “scum.” Now, Jamie Lynn has spoken out for herself on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and she made some eye-opening statements.

Jamie Lynn chatted with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in January 2021, but it wasn’t the first time she spoke out about the drama with her sister. She previously participated in a sit-down interview with ABC, which incited even more bad blood with Britney. Now, Jamie Lynn is getting candid about her sister’s past romance with Justin Timberlake, which will likely add fuel to the fire.

"I think everyone thought it was forever," Jamie Lynn said on Call Her Daddy, according to People. "I was so sad, first off because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw [that] maybe I didn't know everything about the relationship.”

Jamie Lynn went on to explain how the aftermath of Timberlake’s breakup song “Cry Me A River” affected her sister. "I thought how heartbreaking it must have been for my sister when 'Cry Me a River' came out," she said. "Don't get me wrong, like, that's a way to launch your solo career, right? That's a way to do it, but I felt really sad.” Jamie Lynn also praised Britney for the vulnerability of her own breakup track, “Everytime.”

She added, “My sister, she wrote that song ‘Everytime’ and she's beyond brilliant with anything creative and she picked that song out on the piano and she wrote it and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was, because that was her song and that was his song."

Britney has yet to speak out about her little sister’s latest interview, but she’s likely not happy about it. On Jan. 13, Britney accused Jamie Lynn of relying on their relationship and the press to sell her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control,” Britney tweeted. “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense???

With each consecutive press opportunity Jamie Lynn takes on, the divide between her and Britney only grows deeper.