Back in 2018, Netflix’s teen rom-com The Kissing Booth launched a then-unknown Jacob Elordi into stardom. But don’t expect him to rewatch any of the three films today. Elordi has made his not-so-warm feelings about the melodramatic movie trilogy known throughout the years, but his latest quotes are his most brutal. When recently asked about the Kissing Booth movies, Elordi admitted he never wanted to be in them and bashed them as “ridiculous.”

Elordi shared that he didn’t feel fulfilled when he was starring as bad-boy heartthrob Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth and its two sequels. “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” Elordi told GQ in a Nov. 13 profile. “Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

When the interviewer suggested The Kissing Booth movies could have been his way to appease studios and allow him to pursue his true artistic passions afterwards — a “one for them, one for me” scenario — Elordi shot down that mindset.

“That one’s a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you,” he said. “You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it.”

This isn’t the first time Elordi has hinted at his distaste for The Kissing Booth movies. After the first movie came out, Elordi called his character Noah “awful” and criticized the movie for presenting him as a heroic idol without giving him any real backstory.

Netflix

When promoting the second movie, fans frequently pointed out how “miserable” Elordi looked. And when the sequel finally came out, Elordi claimed he didn’t even watch it.

After the third and final movie was released in 2021, Elordi opened up even more about his issues with the franchise. He recalled “going to war” with producers to let him smoke cigarettes in character as Noah, since that’s a habit he has in the books. He also revealed he considered quitting acting because of all the unwanted attention the movies brought to his personal life.