Agatha All Along’s biggest twists have been the secret identities of main characters, and it really looks like there’s one more massive reveal just around the corner. Fans have been suspicious of Aubrey Plaza’s mysterious spellcaster from the start. She claims to be a green witch named Rio Vidal — who clearly has a complicated past with Agatha — but there have been plenty of clues that she’s actually someone else. And that someone else just may be one particularly powerful entity within the Marvel lore.

As the Agatha episodes have progressed, fans have developed a convincing theory that Rio Vidal is actually Lady Death in disguise. Lady Death is Marvel’s personification of death as a concept. She exists as one of the Cosmic Entities in the Marvel comics, a group of powerful primordial beings.

The MCU has been subtly teasing Lady Death’s existence with Easter eggs in past movies, like a mural etching of her in Guardians of the Galaxy and a statue of her in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, it’s starting to look like Death is making her grand entrance, because there are several clues Rio is much more powerful than she’s letting on.

1.Rio’s Introduction Music

Sharp-eared fans online have pointed out the score playing as Rio is first introduced sounds a lot like a song called “O' Death.” It’s an early indication of what could be her true persona, very cleverly hidden.

2. Rio’s Inability To Kill

During their rumble in the premiere, Agatha made a suspicious statement about Rio, indicating that the green witch isn’t allowed to kill her. Initially, it sounded like the two were bound by some sort of deal, but theorists believe that Rio cannot kill because as Lady Death, her job isn’t to end life, but to carry already dead souls into the afterlife.

3. Rio Wants Dead Bodies

In Episode 4, Rio dropped one of the biggest clues about her identity, telling Agatha that once the other witches are killed, she will get their bodies. Obviously, Lady Death would have a claim on any dead body.

4. Rio’s History With Agatha

Rio’s conversations with Agatha reveal that they’ve had a significant encounter before. And Rio knows things about Agatha’s past that only a powerful being would know, like when she tells Agatha that Teen isn’t her son. As Lady Death, she would be aware that Agatha’s son Nicholas Scratch is dead, seeing as she would have taken his body.

Agatha also yells at Rio, “Don’t take him,” when Teen is injured, indicating that she knows Rio’s true identity.

5. Rio’s Telling Disappearances

Even more telling that Rio’s time on-screen are the moments she’s gone. After Alice’s death, Rio was notably absent from the rest of the coven. And after Lilia and Jen are presumed dead, Rio is also nowhere to be seen. The implication is that she’s doing her duty as Death to collect the dead bodies.

6. The Real Meaning Of The Black Heart

Another huge clue popped up in Episode 6, having to do with the black heart that’s been puzzling fans from the beginning. When Lilia made a list of who must be in Agatha’s coven, the final member was represented by a black heart.

For a while, fans believed the black heart was a symbol for Rio, since she mentioned having a black heart in the first episode. But Billy Maximoff’s backstory showed his boyfriend sending him a black heart emoji, which seemed to confirmed Billy was the green witch the coven needed all along. What does that mean for Rio? Well, that she’s probably not the green witch she said she was.

7. “All Roads Lead To Me”

In the show’s midseason trailer, Rio is shown saying, “All road lead to me.” It’s an obvious allusion to the phrase, “All roads lead to death.”

