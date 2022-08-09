OMITB's "Glitter Guy" May Be Someone Fans Never Expected

Only Murders In The Building Season 1 spent several episodes focused on a primary suspect who turned out to be a red herring, “Tie Dye Guy.” The figure seen on the stairs and around Tim Kono’s apartment turned out to be Oscar, Mabel’s childhood friend who was totally innocent. Now, Only Murders In The Building Season 2 may have revealed its primary suspect, “Glitter Guy,” to be Krebs, another possible red herring in the case of Bunny Folger. Let’s dig into the theory.

Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 8 follow. Ever since Oliver got the idea to find the person texting Charles by booby trapping them with glitter, fans have wondered if the mystery texter was also Bunny’s murderer. The assumption that they are the same is the faulty logic in Oliver’s plan, something no one (at least none of the characters on the show) has seemed to notice.

But in Episode 8, Mabel discovered who Glitter Guy might be, and it’s thrown everything into disarray. As Oliver noted, once glitter gets on someone, it takes days to wear off. So when Mabel spotted a patch of glitter on someone’s neck, it certainly seemed like she was looking at Glitter Guy, especially since his left shoulder was injured — the same place she stabbed Glitter Guy with a knitting needle on the subway.

There’s just one small problem: The person she was looking at was Detective Krebs, the man in charge of solving Bunny’s case.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

On the one hand, everything fits this reveal. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel initially thought someone from the NYPD texted them, but they assumed it was Detective Williams, Krebs’ partner. Krebs doesn’t think much of them, so the texts telling them no one would believe them to be competent enough to take out Bunny also track. He’s also at a dead end just like they are and has been following the podcasters around, almost as if he hoped they’d accidentally lead him to something.

But even if Krebs turns out to be Glitter Guy, that doesn’t also make him the murderer. As Charles began to realize dimly, the team had seen the suspect four times, yet the murderer was never coming after them. What if it’s not the same person they’ve seen every time? Krebs breaking into Charles’ apartment for clues after being glittered and following Lucy doesn’t mean he’s the murderer, just like Lucy’s allergy-ridden sneezer may not have taken Bunny out either.

Either way, Krebs will have to come clean about his glitter patch if the podcasters are ever going to figure out who offed Bunny.

Only Murders In The Building continues with new episodes streaming every Tuesday on Hulu.