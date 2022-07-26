6 Theories About That Only Murders Stabbing Cliffhanger

It’s remarkable how many ways Only Murders In The Building can leave episodes on the cliffhanger, but Season 2, Episode 6, “Performance Review,” really took the cake, with Mabel putting her knitting needle through someone in public. The person she attacked looked to be the same one she was looking for with Charles and Oliver, someone who claimed to be able to help them match and fingerprint and DNA. But who was it? Mabel’s subway stabbing is the next big mystery for Only Murders fans to solve.
Warning: Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 6 spoilers follow. Episode 5 ended with Oliver realizing the matchbook found near Bunny’s body was probably dropped by her murderer. Episode 6 presented a new problem: The podcasters had a matchbook with blood, a fingerprint, and no tools to investigate it. They needed a detective.
Luckily, Detective Williams, the cop working on the Tim Kono case in Season 1, is their friend. So, Mabel texted Williams asking if she’d help, and got back a reply that she would meet them later that day.
But that was before Detective Kreps came to see them and casually mentioned Willaims’ wife gave birth, and his right-hand woman is on maternity leave with the wife’s family in Denver. So who were the podcasters actually texting? Convinced it was Bunny’s murderer, they set a glitter-bomb trap (a “Mariah,” as Oliver called it), because if there’s one thing that’s impossible to get rid of once it’s on you, it’s glitter.
The plan worked... up to a point. The person who showed up triggered the bomb, but ran away before the trio could catch up to them. But they were heavily marked with glitter, and later on, Mabel spotted someone in a glitter-covered hoodie on the subway.
That’s where things went off the rails; the next thing Charles and Oliver knew, Mabel was recorded attacking the glittered figure on the subway with her knitting needle.
So, who did Mabel stab? Who was under all that glitter? Here are a few possibilities.
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 continues with new episodes streaming every Tuesday on Hulu.