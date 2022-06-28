Is It Just Me, Or Is Cara Delevingne's Only Murders Character A Bit Sus?

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 ended with the three podcasters — Mabel, Oliver, and Charles — arrested and brought in for questioning over Bunny’s body turning up in Mabel’s apartment. But the new case is only the start of how their lives have changed. Charles is suddenly taking meetings with TV series. Oliver has other celebrities asking him to dinner. As for Mabel, she finds herself courted by a new love interest. But is Cara Delevingne’s character, Alice, into Mabel for her mural work, or does Only Murders In The Building have something else in store for the budding new couple?

Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2 follow. Getting schmoozed is old hat for Charles and Oliver. They are in the twilight of their careers, and they’ve played the game before. Charles got an offer to reprise his role of Brazzos in the show’s reboot — not as the lead, but as the older “Uncle Brazos” figure to the newly promoted detective who may or may not be a niece by marriage. Oliver took a meeting with Amy Schumer (who moved into Sting’s old place) to angle for a TV comedy based on their hit podcast. But Mabel wasn’t anyone before their podcast got famous, other than a struggling artist. That meant the world outside was trying to define her. Her new nickname on social media was “Bloody Mabel,” for instance, and if she doesn’t move fast, it’s all she’ll ever be.

Luckily, her Instagram DMs got slide into by the head of an artist’s collective not far from the Arconia — Alice Banks, who invited Mabel to a gallery opening. Upon arrival, Mabel was seen chiefly as the social media star of the day. However, Alice said she’d seen Mabel’s murals and is impressed. She wanted her to join their collective.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

But is that really what Alice wants? Or was she just grabbing onto the coattails of the newly famous, hoping to land her own viral moment?

During Mabel’s next visit, Alice gave Mabel a sculpture to destroy while she filmed it. She turned Mabel’s frustration and bottled-up feelings into a therapeutic moment/video performance art piece. Mabel thanked her, feeling like Alice gave her something special. But should Mabel trust her? If Alice posts this video online — showing a murder suspect in what could appear to be a violent fit of rage — she could achieve the viral fame she may be seeking.

Even more sinister, it could make Mabel prime suspect No. 1 in the Bunny case. Considering Bunny’s passing is tied to a piece of art stolen from her apartment, anyone from the art world could be involved... even Alice.

But then there’s the kiss. Oscar and Mabel didn’t work out; maybe Alice is for real, and this could be a good thing for Mabel. Whatever the truth is, viewers need to keep an eye on Mabel’s new love interest. Let’s not forget what happened the last time one of the podcasters started a relationship with someone.

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 continues with new episodes streaming every Tuesday on Hulu.